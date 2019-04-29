North Tyneside business park to host its annual jobs fair

Hundreds of job opportunities will be showcased at an event this week.

Quroum Jobs Fair, now in its third year, will showcase hundreds of jobs and training opportunities at Quorum Business Park, in Longbenton, and neighbouring business parks including Balliol and Gosforth Park.

Anyone looking to find work, change career, or find their first job will get the chance to meet employers face-to-face and learn more about wide range of vacancies in finance, IT, sales, customer services and more.

Full and part-time positions, apprenticeships, as well as training and graduate opportunities are available.

The event is being organised by North Tyneside Council in partnership with the Quorum team and takes place between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, May 2, at the Q12 building.

The Quorum shuttle bus will operate a free service to and from Four Lane Ends (stand C) between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Fergus Trim, of Broadoak, asset managers at Quorum, said: “We are always keen to support strong employment growth at Quorum, with a number of occupiers expanding and taking more space. It is great news that new roles are being created and that there are so many varied job roles available within the region. We look forward to inviting lots of new faces to Quorum.”

People can find out more about careers at www.quorumbusiness.co.uk

Quorum is one of the UK’s leading business parks and is home to over 25 businesses, employing over 6,000 staff.

It boasts a number of on-site amenities and benefits, with facilities including the Kids 1st Nursery, Pure Gym, Greggs and the Eat@cafe, alongside free to use sporting facilities such as tennis courts, a seven-a-side football pitch and table tennis.

More than 300 events are delivered on-site each year, including summer barbecues, Christmas fairs and sports leagues.

All staff at Quorum Business Park will also benefit from the Q card scheme, which offers a variety of benefits including discounts at local restaurants, hotels, shops and entertainment venues, as well as travel discounts on buses travelling to Quorum.