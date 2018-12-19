North Tyneside businesses help provide a Christmas meal

Businesses have helped make Christmas special for part of the community.

Nearly £1,000 was raised at the annual North Tyneside Business Awards, organised by North Tyneside Business Forum.

Attendees generously donated to the Make Christmas Special campaign.

The campaign, run by Social Connections NE CIC, coordinates five free festive lunches on Christmas Day at different venues around North Tyneside.

Anyone who would like to spend Christmas Day with others is welcome to attend, although booking is essential to ensure a place is provided.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I would like to thank each and every person who has donated to this hugely important and selfless initiative.

“No one should be alone or feel isolated at Christmas – and this campaign makes a big difference to many people, by bringing them together to share Christmas Day with others.

“The volunteers who organise the events are always looking for others to help and I’d encourage anyone who is able give their time to get in touch with them.”

David Bavaird, Chair of the North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “The North Tyneside Business Awards is a real opportunity to celebrate the achievement of businesses and I am delighted guests were able to support the ‘Make Christmas Special’ project. I know for certain that many businesses are looking at how else they can support the project in the future.”

Pam McArdle, a director at Social Connections NE, added: “I am overwhelmed by the support and generosity of people in North Tyneside and beyond and would like to thank David and the Business Forum for supporting Make Christmas Special.

“These events are open to all who would like to spend Christmas Day with others in their community. Feedback from people who have attended in previous years is truly heart-warming and we know how much Make Christmas Special means to them.”

People can support the campaign by joining in on the day, volunteering, donating a gift, or sponsoring a lunch for £10.

For more details, email socialconnectionsnortheast@gmail.com or call 07342 800269.