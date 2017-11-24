North Tyneside businesses to battle it out at annual awards

The best of North Tyneside businesses are coming together for an annual awards.

North Tyneside Business Awards – being held on Thursday, November 30 – will honour businesses that have made a huge contribution to the borough.

The event is being organised by North Tyneside Business Forum, and a total of 18 businesses have been named as finalists across six categories.

Shortlisted in the New Business category are Barrier Ex Ltd, The Dog and Rabbit Micro Brew Pub and Leda Transport.

Battling it out for Manufacturing and Construction are Gastech Ltd, Aquaseal Ltd and Godfrey Syrett.

In the Retailer and Service Provider category are Rothwell Plumbing Services North East, Nirvana Europe and Wubbleyou Limited.

In the Leisure and Tourism award are Di Meo’s of Whitley Bay, Tynemouth Park and The View on Tynemouth Longsands.

Shortlisted in the Green Business and Sustainability category are P&G on Cobalt Park, Oaktree Lodge and Clear Flow Water Treatment.

This year, the Business Forum introduced a new award which recognises businesses which have gone the extra mile for their community.

More than 70 public nominations were received for the Heart of the Community Award and voting is now open on the dedicated website www.northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk

The finalists are DMC Service Centre, Pirate Escape and Move it Studios.

Television presenter Kim Inglis will host this year’s awards ceremony and after dinner entertainment will be provided in the form of charity-casino gaming for Daft as a Brush: Cancer Patient Care.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The North Tyneside Business Awards are a fantastic way for us to show our appreciation for the outstanding contribution that local businesses make to North Tyneside’s economy.

“Every year we see so many excellent entries across all of the categories, with each one providing a different service and helping to make our borough such a great place to live, work and visit.

“It’s always such an exciting event and I’m looking forward to see what this year’s entrants have in store for us.”