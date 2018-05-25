North Tyneside charity nets £20k towards new cafe

Charity workers are overjoyed after receiving a funding boost for a new-look cafe.

North Tyneside Disability Forum has received £20,000 from SUEZ Communities Trust.

The money will be used towards the refurbishment of the Shire Community Cafe – Meet and Eat.

As part of the project, the cafe will help to generate funds for the organisation.

It will also train and employ young disabled people, helping them gain skills and experience for other employment opportunities.

The café and training will create work placement opportunities for young people seeking a future job, while at the same time providing a much-needed social outlet to local people and groups from Knit and Natter to self-help, and social opportunities.

Sue Adams, chief officer of North Tyneside Disability Forum, said: “We are all so delighted with the support from Suez Communities Fund, which means we can get the work under way almost immediately, with a view to having our new Shire Café Premises open and running later this year in time for Christmas lunches and festive fun.”

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, added: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund.

“This important source of funding has been available since 1997 and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.bn.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to North Tyneside Disability Forum.”