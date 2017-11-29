North Tyneside Council considering fortnightly bin collections

Fortnightly waste collections could be introduced as North Tyneside Council looks to save money.

Libraries and customer service centres could also see their opening hours reduced in moves being considered in budget proposals.

Council officials are looking to reduce spending by £16million in 2018/19 and a total of £37million by 2020 as a result of a reduction in Government funding and price pressures.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Faced with steeply declining government funding and relentless pressure on the council’s already severely reduced budget, we are forced to make tough choices to protect essential services.

“Cabinet and I have carefully scrutinised the council’s finances to consider how we can manage so many competing demands for its services.

“With the scale of the funding reductions from government, very difficult decisions have had to be made and, unfortunately, many more lie ahead if we are to manage with less money.

“The proposals we are sharing aim to protect essential services, ensure the council operates as efficiently as possible and continues to provide excellent value for money to local taxpayers.”

Other savings proposed include reviewing social care support to ensure residents receive tailored packages; continuing to deliver a new model to support children that focuses on early help and provides appropriate residential support; and creating a fit for purpose organisation by streamlining structures and procurement processes.

Cabinet members also reviewed a proposed refresh of the Our North Tyneside Plan.

Residents are now being invited to have their say on budget proposals.

Mrs Redfearn added: “We are a listening council and really value the input of our residents in making sure the council’s spending is focused on the things that matter most to them.

“The views we gathered in the Big Community Conversation have helped to shape a budget and refreshed Our North Tyneside Plan that put residents’ priorities first while protecting our environment and most vulnerable people.

“We now welcome residents’ views on our proposals and I urge everyone to have their say on the difficult decisions we must make in the face of further cuts to our budget.”

An online consultation will launch at the end of November and residents, businesses and local groups will be able to submit their views on the proposals via the council’s website.

Sessions will also take place with key stakeholder groups and with a newly invigorated residents’ panel.

Members of the 1,000+ panel will be invited to attend a series of sessions so they are able to feedback on the proposals with extensive knowledge behind them.

Anyone interested in joining the residents’ panel and taking part in these sessions can do so by emailing engagement@northtyneside.gov.uk.

Consultation responses will be analysed and considered before budget-setting decisions are taken by a meeting of Full Council in February 2018.