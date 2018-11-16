North Tyneside Council gearing up for winter

Council staff are gearing up for winter and any issues they may face.

North Tyneside Council is well underway with preparations to keep the borough moving.

The authority has stockpiled 5,000 tonnes of rock salt and filled 200 grit bins for staff and residents to use, with the 12 gritting vehicles already being seen out on the roads when temperatures dropped to below 0C.

The council’s website now features useful advice and information – including grit bin locations, details to request them to be refilled, a map of the roads treated and a video explaining how grit works.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for Environment and Transport, said: “With winter fast approaching, we’re well underway with our annual preparations to ensure we keep disruption caused by the weather to a minimum. Our teams work throughout the day and night, including weekends, to help keep the roads clear.

“If we experience adverse weather, we would urge all drivers to take extra care at all times and make sure their vehicles are prepared for the weather.

“We would also ask residents to help by looking out for each other and checking on elderly neighbours and relatives.”

The 5,000 tonnes of rock salt will be used to treat the 240-miles of main roads and bus routes.

If the borough experiences heavy snowfall, the council will also clear and pre-salt lower priority routes – but only after the main roads are cleared.

Earlier this year when the area experienced extreme weather conditions, the council had to suspend refuse collections, but it redirected its refuse collection teams to help clear snow and ice near schools, retirement accommodation and in town centres.

As well as checking the council’s website, residents can follow the local authority on Twitter and like its page on Facebook for information about any school closures and disruptions to refuse collections.