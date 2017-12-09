North Tyneside Council in the running for fish and chip award

Council chiefs are looking to batter the opposition after being named a finalist in the fish and chip Oscars.

North Tyneside Council has been named as a leading catering operator serving healthier fish and chips and other seafood dishes to school children.

It has been shortlisted for Fish & Chip Friday – The School Meal Education Award at the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

The award has been reintroduced to recognise and reward the work of independent school catering operators and local council catering departments in serving healthy fish and chips to pupils.

Along with fellow award finalist Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College in Halifax, West Yorkshire, North Tyneside was assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria.

Over the coming weeks, both finalists will receive a visit from an awards judge who will undertake further assessment.

Coun Ian Grayson, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, said: “We are extremely proud of our school meal service and the quality and nutritious meals they provide for our young people every day.

“We are delighted that the service has been shortlisted for another award and we’re looking forward to the visit from the judges soon.”

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “When we think back to our school days and the times we ran to the canteen at lunchtime, one dish sticks out – fish and chips, especially on a Friday.”

“It’s no surprise that the nation’s favourite takeaway has remained a school lunch option and is still being served up to pupils today.

“As the nation becomes ever-more health conscious, it’s important that children are aware of the key ingredients included in their meals while being offered healthier options too.

“Our finalists are striving to not only serve the best quality fish and chips, but also make them as healthy as they can be.

“Congratulations to the two operators, I wish them the best of luck for the next round of judging.”

The winner of the Fish & Chip Friday – The School Meal Education Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on January 25.

