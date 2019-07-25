North Tyneside Council set to declare climate emergency

North Tyneside Council is set to declare a climate emergency.

North Tyneside Council will introduce the ambitious new targets if the proposals are approved at a full council meeting today (Thursday).

A report says significant progress has been made to reduce the council’s carbon emissions by 45 per cent and the borough’s carbon emissions by 39 per cent but that greater urgency is needed.

Councillors will be urged to fast-track the authority’s Low Carbon Plan 2016-2027 so that the targeted 50 per cent reduction is achieved four years ahead of schedule.

As well as the revised timetable, the council will also pledge to make sure North Tyneside is carbon neutral by 2050 in line with national targets.

Coun Carl Johnson, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Transport, said: “We can no longer afford to treat climate change as a global problem, because this is a crisis that will profoundly affect us all and action must be taken at all levels if we are going to protect our planet now and for the future.

“In North Tyneside, we have made some excellent progress already and we are well ahead of our own targets in terms of carbon reduction, but the severity of the crisis means it’s vital that we do more.

“As well as setting out a more ambitious timetable for our Low Carbon Plan, the council will continue to explore new and greener ways to operate and promote a more climate-friendly mentality among local communities, businesses and other partners locally.

“This climate emergency declaration will embed environmental sustainability throughout every area of council business.

“Only by working together can we rise to meet this challenge and I am very proud to see councils and communities stepping up both in the region and across the country.”

Since 2011, North Tyneside Council has reduced the borough’s carbon footprint through schemes such as the replacement of 7,300 street lamps with energy-efficient LEDs, the addition of electric vehicles, a reduction in the number of operational buildings and vehicles, investment in energy efficiency technologies and work to rebuild and refurbish 26 sheltered accommodation schemes.

Operating to a revised timetable, the council would take steps to involve local people, especially young people, in the development, delivery and review of key environmental actions, to ensure they have a voice in shaping the borough’s future.

An annual performance update will be published giving a year-on-year report on North Tyneside’s carbon footprint.