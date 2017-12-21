North Tyneside development framework in place

The framework is now in place to guide development proposals for two sites on North Tyneside.

At a meeting this week, North Tyneside Council’s cabinet formally agreed the master plans for Murton Gap and Killingworth Moor following a month-long public engagement.

The two sites have been earmarked for housing – and associated infrastructure – as part of the North Tyneside Local Plan, which outlines how housing growth will be managed in the borough over the next 15 years.

In July, the council adopted the Local Plan following a public examination led by a Government-appointed independent planning inspector.

And at Monday’s meeting, cabinet members thanked the public for its feedback on the master plans.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “The challenge for us has been making sure that we meet the Government’s requirements for growth while balancing the views of residents and protecting North Tyneside as an attractive, thriving borough in which to live and work.”

While the majority of housing sites in the Local Plan are allocated over brownfield land, the government inspector agreed that Murton Gap and Killingworth Moor must be used in order to meet growth needs.

The council says that without the delivery of homes identified in the plan, open space and green belt land, which it is seeking to protect, would be at risk of development.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Following government’s instructions to produce a Local Plan – and one which prepares the borough for growth – we have been working on the North Tyneside Local Plan since late 2013.

“Our absolute focus has been getting the best possible outcome for North Tyneside and I am pleased that so many people during this time have been interested in the proposals and provided us with valuable feedback. As a result, the North Tyneside Local Plan has been informed by public opinion.

“The master plans for Killingworth Moor and Murton Gap are the final part of this work and given the importance of the plans, we held a month-long engagement with the public. I am pleased once again that residents took the opportunity to view the draft proposals. I would also like to thank those who expressed their views, a number of which have been incorporated into the final master plans.”

Now that the master plans have been agreed, they will provide a framework for all future development on the sites and ensure that future planning applications for the sites are suitable for the area.

When an application is submitted, the master plans will be an important guide to help officers and planning committee consider whether it meets the council’s requirements and builds in the necessary infrastructure – such as school and transport links – along with open space.

Without the master plans, the planning committee would be less able to successfully reject planning applications that it believes are wrong for the sites.