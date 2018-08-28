North Tyneside GP honoured for work in health sector

A North Tyneside GP is celebrating after winning a top national award.

Dr Mark Westwood, a GP at The Village Green Surgery in Wallsend, has been voted Chief Clinical Information Officer (CCIO) of the Year at the Digital Health Awards.

Judges praised Dr Westwood, who also serves as CCIO at North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group and primary care lead for the Great North Care Record, as an excellent primary care CCIO who has done “great work” on the Great North Care Record.

The awards are voted for by senior IT managers, doctors, nurses and allied health professionals working in the NHS across the country.

As one of the founders of the Great North Care Record, Dr Westwood has been instrumental in winning the support of GPs across the north east and north Cumbria.

In less than two years, 100 per cent of GP surgeries in the north east and north Cumbria have now signed up to share patient data.

Dr Westwood said: “I am delighted and proud that the work of the Great North Care Record has been recognised on a national level.

“We’ve been working very hard to engage with surgeries across the north east and north Cumbria. We’ve made fantastic progress and the Great North Care Record is making a real difference to people’s lives.

“This is the first step for the Great North Care Record. We plan to bring together NHS information so that heath and care professionals will be able to see the full picture of a patient’s medical history.”

He added: “Before the Great North Care Record, organisations could only see their own records.

“This improves information sharing across the system, making care safer, and removes the need for patients to repeat themselves, or have tests repeated.

“The crucial thing about the Great North Care Record is that we want the public to be in control over who they share their information with. It’s all about choice.

“This award is testament to the tremendous appetite and willingness of GPs within the region to make ‘joined up’ care happen.

“It’s fantastic that in just under two years all GPs have signed up to share patient data through a secure gateway system with 14 healthcare providers, including NHS foundation trusts, the North East Ambulance Service, mental health and out-of-hours services.”

To find out more about the Great North Care Record, visit www.greatnorthcarerecord.org.uk