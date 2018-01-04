North Tyneside gyms offering a helping hand to get fit in 2018

Residents are being invited to kickstart the New Year by getting fit and active.

North Tyneside Council’s leisure service is getting 2018 off to a healthy start with a special offer on its Contours memberships.

New members can join for just £8.99 and then get their first three months at only £8.99 per month.

A Contours membership gives access to all the facilities at the Lakeside Centre in Killingworth, Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend, Tynemouth Pool, Waves at Whitley Bay and The Parks in North Shields – adding up to five gyms, four pools, two spas and around 200 classes.

Coun Eddie Darke, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We’re offering this New Year special deal to encourage as many people as possible to make a positive start to 2018.

“With the outstanding facilities, equipment and service that Contours members enjoy, plus the variety of locations offering convenience and choice, this is the ideal time for people to get fitter, feel better and give their health a really positive boost.”

All Contours gyms have the innovative InBody technology, which uses an electrical pulse to precisely measure muscle mass, body fat percentage, body mass index and more. Contours members get free InBody reviews every eight to 12 weeks, so they can keep track of progress and see results.

The friendly expert gym instructors use the InBody results to work with each member as an individual to design the perfect programme to achieve their goals and fit in with their lifestyle.

They are also on hand with plenty of advice and practical tips to help members stay focused and motivated.

The Contours New Year offer is available until February 28.

Terms and conditions apply, for full details visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk/Contours or contact any North Tyneside leisure centre.