North Tyneside man jailed for burglary and assault

A North Tyneside man has been jailed for burglary and assault.

Wesley McKenna, aged 40, of Ford Crescent, Shiremoor, was sentenced on Tuesday at Newcastle Crown Court.

McKenna was given 27 months behind bars for the burglary, eighteen months for the burglary and nine months for assaulting the home owner.

The incident happened at an address on Lesbury Avenue in Shirmoor in September 2017, where the offender stole various items including tools.

Chief Inspector Craig Metcalfe, from Northumbria Police, said: “We’re pleased with the sentence handed down to McKenna and we hope he’ll take the time in prison to reflect on his crime and the consequences of his actions.

“Burglaries are extremely upsetting and personal for the victims with offenders coming in and violating their homes, a place where people should feel safe.

“We appreciate the concerns communities have and we want to reassure the public that tackling burglary remains a priority for us and we will continue to make sure offenders are caught and face the consequences of their actions.”