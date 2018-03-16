North Tyneside remembers a favourite son

Actor Tim Healy is to unveil a blue plaque dedicated to North Shields-born playwright and screenwriter Tom Hadaway.

The ceremony takes place at his birthplace at 6 Howdon Road on what would have been his 95th birthday on Sunday.

It will be followed by a celebratory event at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre for invited guests, which will include a performance of his play The Filleting Machine by local company Blowin’ a Hooley Theatre.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn will be welcoming guests to the event before Tim officially unveils the plaque. Members of the Hadaway family will also be in attendance.

She said: “We are very proud here in North Tyneside of Tom Hadaway and this is a fitting way to recognise all that he achieved.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming Tim Healy and members of the Hadaway family to the unveiling event, which I’m sure will prove to be a fantastic tribute to Tom.

“We are also delighted to be working in partnership with the Old Low Light to stage the event on the Fish Quay.”

Tom Hadaway was well known nationally for the television play God Bless Thee Jackie Maddison in 1974 and he also wrote for the first series of When the Boat Comes In in 1976. He died on March 3, 2005.

Karbon Homes, which owns the property at Howdon Road, has given permission for the plaque to be installed.

Jo Ray, executive director of customer services, said: “When North Tyneside Council approached us, we thought it was a fitting tribute to be able to commemorate Tom’s life by unveiling a plaque at his birth place so we were more than happy to give permission for the plaque to be installed.”