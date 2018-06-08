North Tyneside resident and water group CEO receive Queen’s Birthday Honours

Dr Colin Herron of Whitley Bay is among the latest group to receive royal recognition.

The 61-year-old, who is managing director of Zero Carbon Futures, join famous names and national heroes on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2018.

He launched the not-for-profit low carbon vehicle consultancy in 2011 and it has played an important regional role in the Rapid Charge Network, Plugged in Places and My Electric Avenue projects for electric vehicles.

It has also managed a £9million Go Ultra Low scheme in Milton Keynes last year.

Dr Herron negotiated funding for the £8million Skills Academy for Sustainable Manufacturing and Innovation. This is a part of the Government’s £200million Low Carbon Enterprise Zone, expected to create 7,000 new jobs.

He managed the North East Productivity Alliance forum and led bids to secure more than £35million of ESIF funding.

In 2016, he was appointed to the Manufacturing Policy Panel of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

He is a founder member of the North East Automotive Alliance and now heads its Innovation and Technology Group, holding high level discussions with the Government.

In 2016, he was appointed to the North East LEP Innovation Board. He is a Professor of Practice at Newcastle University.

Dr Herron has been awarded a CBE for services to business and the renewable energy sector.

Heidi Mottram, chief executive of Northumbrian Water Group (NWG), has been awarded a CBE for services to the water industry and business community.

She joined the business in 2009 and has driven it to lead the way in customer service, environmental practice, innovation and social responsibility.

She has championed diversity in the industry, reforming her own executive leadership team to be 50-50 gender balanced and providing support, coaching and guidance to many women both in the industry and further afield.

As a result, in 2016 she was recognised nationally as one of the top 50 women in engineering.

Heidi’s strong environmental and social ethos has resulted in the business being recognised nationally and internationally for responsible business practice during her tenure as CEO.

This includes achieving the Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2014 and being named as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the last seven years by Ethisphere – the only water company on the world to be recognised on this global list alongside only five other UK companies.

Heidi also actively supports the local community, having implemented policies to enable NWG to donate one per cent of pre-tax profits every year to charitable causes, enabling 55 per cent of employees to volunteer in work time, and supporting approximately 1,500 community organisations each year.

In 2016, her work in the area of responsible business practice was recognised by HRH Prince of Wales when he made her his Business in the Community Ambassador for the North East.

This success has been sustained and the last few months has seen the business collecting many national awards for excellent performance.

Heidi said: “I feel incredibly proud to receive this honour.

“I am very lucky to have the privilege to lead such a fantastic organisation and I hope this award also reflects the amazing work that our teams do to keep the water flowing for the customers and regions that we are proud to serve.”