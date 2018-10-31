North Tyneside’s Winter Festival to start with a bang

An annual festival is set to start with a bang.

A free firework display on Sunday will mark the start of North Tyneside’s Winter Festival.

The annual event, coordinated by North Tyneside Council, attracts thousands of people to the borough.

It will get under way this year at a fireworks display on The Links, Whitley Bay.

Fairground rides and hot food will be available from 6pm, with the show starting from 7pm.

A range of much anticipated events will follow over the coming months, running until January 20.

Highlights include Santa’s grotto at Wallsend Parks, Christmas tree decorating at Benton Quarry Park, and the annual Victorian Market in North Shields.

Ahead of the start of the festival, North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I know how popular the Winter Festival is with residents and visitors, which is why I am delighted it is back again this year.

“The programme is full of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy and the fireworks display is the perfect way to get the festivities under way.

“The events provide a boost to the local economy, supporting our commitment to making North Tyneside a great and prosperous place to live, work and visit.”

The North Tyneside Fireworks Display is organised by North Tyneside Council and is supported by Whitley Bay Rotary Club.

The full Winter Festival programme is available at www.visitnorthtyneside.com