North Tyneside school closures

The Beast from the East means schools are closed again today.
North Tyneside Council has this morning updated the list of schools which are closed today.

They are: Balliol Primary School; Beacon Hill School: Benton Dene School (Benton Dene Primary School will be open today; Burnside Community College; Christ Church Primary School; Churchill Community College; Denbigh Primary School; George Stephenson High School; King Edward Primary School; Kings Priory School; Longbenton High School; Marden Bridge School; Marden High School; Monkseaton High School; Monkseaton Middle School; Moorbridge School (will be open for Key Stage 4 exam); Norham High School; North Gosforth Academy; Percy Main Primary School; Preston Grange Primary School; Redesdale Primary School; Silverdale School; Sir James Knott Nursery; South Wellfield First School; Southlands School; Spring Gardens Primary School; St Bartholomew’s Primary School; St Columba’s Primary School; St Stephen’s Primary School; St Thomas More School; Valley Gardens Middle School; Wallsend St Peter’s CE Primary School; Waterville Primary School; Wellfield Middle School; Western Primary School; Whitehouse Primary School; Whitley Bay High School; Whitley Lodge First School; Woodlawn School.