North Tyneside school closures

North Tyneside Council has this morning updated the list of schools which are closed today.

They are: Balliol Primary School; Beacon Hill School: Benton Dene School (Benton Dene Primary School will be open today; Burnside Community College; Christ Church Primary School; Churchill Community College; Denbigh Primary School; George Stephenson High School; King Edward Primary School; Kings Priory School; Longbenton High School; Marden Bridge School; Marden High School; Monkseaton High School; Monkseaton Middle School; Moorbridge School (will be open for Key Stage 4 exam); Norham High School; North Gosforth Academy; Percy Main Primary School; Preston Grange Primary School; Redesdale Primary School; Silverdale School; Sir James Knott Nursery; South Wellfield First School; Southlands School; Spring Gardens Primary School; St Bartholomew’s Primary School; St Columba’s Primary School; St Stephen’s Primary School; St Thomas More School; Valley Gardens Middle School; Wallsend St Peter’s CE Primary School; Waterville Primary School; Wellfield Middle School; Western Primary School; Whitehouse Primary School; Whitley Bay High School; Whitley Lodge First School; Woodlawn School.