North Tyneside shopping park backing Purple Tuesday

A shopping park has got behind a national campaign recognising the importance and needs of shoppers with disabilities.

Silverlink Shopping Park, in Wallsend, is taking part in Purple Tuesday which launches on Tuesday.

The initiative is for shopping centres and retailers to acknowledge how they currently support people with both visible and non-visible disabilities, and how they can assist even further.

The campaign is not only helping to raise awareness but to also reinforce the message that businesses in the retail sector are fully committed to ensuring an inclusive and enjoyable shopping experience for everyone, each and every day of the year.

Michael Bell, assett manager at The Crown Estate, owners of Silverlink Shopping Park, said: “Almost 20 per cent of adults in the UK have a disability, 80 per cent of which have an invisible or hidden impairment.

“This means that an incredible four out of five disabled shoppers may require some sort of support.

“For our visitors who experience the world differently, we want to ensure that at Silverlink Shopping Park we are providing the best customer service and accessibility we can to all members of the community.

“We are continually working with our retailers to look for ways to improve visitors’ experience as it’s hugely important to us that everyone feels comfortable.

“Making simple adjustments to our surroundings opens up new opportunities for those with ‘silent’ disabilities to feel much more comfortable when out in public spaces.

“We are pleased to be part of such an inspiring and thought-provoking campaign, which is really bringing together the community here at Silverlink Shopping Park.”

Purple Tuesday has been launched by Purple, a disability organisation which believes that in bringing disabled people and businesses together, the conversation will shift from one of disadvantage and inequality to the positives of potential and value.

The aim of the campaign – and subsequently its legacy – is to increase awareness of the needs and contributions made by the disabled community and encourage sustainable changes in business practices that improve customer experience over the long-term.

Mike Adams OBE, CEO, Purple, said, “We’re delighted that Silverlink Shopping Park is supporting the Purple Tuesday campaign to promote better accessibility for disabled shoppers. This is a collaborative campaign that extends far beyond one day, and it’s vital that retail organisations come together to make shopping more pleasurable and efficient for everyone.”

For further information on all the Purple Tuesday activities and inclusive services Silverlink Shopping Park provides, please visit www.silverlinkshoppingpark.co.uk