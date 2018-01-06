North Tyneside slimming consultants honoured for their work

Two Slimming World consultants have been rubbing shoulders with the stars as part of a celebration of their work.

North Tyneside consultants Ruth Branthwaite and Brian Bell met singer and TV presenter Peter Andre at the annual Slimming World Awards.

The pair were among a number of Slimming World consultants congratulated for their work and support in 2017.

Ruth, who runs a group at the Park Hotel, Tynemouth, every Monday and Wednesday, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members.

“Throughout 2017, they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week, I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat.”

Brian, who runs a group at Church of the Good Shepherd, Battle Hill, Wallsend, every Monday, added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health. I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to do it.”

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Ruth and Brian at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He added: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards.

“I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.”

To find your nearest Slimming World group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk