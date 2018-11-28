North Tyneside software firm plans expansion with £1m investment

A software firm is looking to double its size with a £1million investment.

North Tyneside-based Infotel UK Consulting (Infotel UK), which started operating in 2015, is using the investment on new offices and recruitment.

Delivering custom-made software and applications for businesses, they have seen increasing interest worldwide from clients.

Infotel, whose customers include Nissan and Virgin Money, currently employs more than 40 people and now aims to double in size in the next two years.

Mundeep Nayyar, managing director of Infotel UK, said: “The technology sector in Newcastle is estimated to be worth almost £1bn and growing more than twice as fast as the rest of the economy.

“With access to leading blue-chip businesses that need Infotel UK’s services and nearly 25,000 students in higher education, the City is the ideal location to find and cultivate new talent and to grow a high-tech software business.

“It’s a perfect storm for investment as we look to offer more and better solutions to our clients while maintaining our dedication to quality customer service and delivery.”

As part of the investment, Infotel UK has moved operations from its site at Orion Business Park, North Shields, to new offices in Balliol Business Park, Longbenton.

At the opening of the new offices, Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade, Graham Stuart said: “Newcastle is currently home to 25,000 students in higher education, and Infotel’s investment is further proof that the city – part of the Northern Powerhouse – is the ideal location in Europe to find and cultivate new talent and grow a high-tech software business.”

Coun Bruce Pickard, Deputy Mayor at North Tyneside Council, said: “Infotel UK has made North Tyneside its home since launching in 2015 so its fantastic news that the company has chosen to expand in the borough, which is testament to the skills and experience of our local workforce.

“This new office marks exciting times for Infotel UK.”

“The Council looks forward to working with the team as it continues its growth plans.”

Infotel will also invest in growing its expertise in technologies such as Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and is preparing to launch many projects in the Cloud with Amazon Web Services.

Mr Nayyar added: “Businesses want a reputable and experienced partner with a global footprint that can offer cost-effective services from a local office, that’s what Infotel UK will continue to provide from our new offices.”

Infotel UK is a subsidiary of Infotel SA (France), a £187m turnover group listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange. The Infotel Group has 20 offices across Europe and the US.