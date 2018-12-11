North Tyneside sponsors for cathedral concert

Preparations are well under way for the seventh annual Christmas at the Cathedral, a glittering celebration of Christmas performed by some of the region’s biggest names in music, TV, comedy, sport and entertainment.

The event at St Nicholas’ Cathedral in Newcastle on Thursday evening is being sponsored by a number of businesses, including Paul Irwin who runs Whitley Bay-based EastCoast Taxis.

The star-studded show will once again raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which funds projects within the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust that directly benefit cancer patients from the North East and Cumbria.

Paul said: “It’s a very special time of the year and a chance to look back and look forward to the next year.

“We’ve been supporters of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation for a number of years and each year, this special show seems to signify the start of my Christmas.

“It also makes us aware of the people who perhaps can’t enjoy it as much as we can because of illness.”

Also from Whitley Bay, Karen Goldfinch from Made To Treasure Events enjoys a traditional family Christmas.

She said: “This is a special time of year to spend with family, take time out of work and appreciate the family around us.

“Time to reflect, look back and ahead to what the New Year will bring. It’s a time to enjoy with family and remember those who are no longer with us, to think of happy times we had with them at Christmas.

“On that note, we all know someone who has been affected by cancer – many families, including our own, at this time of year will be remembering those lost.

“We may not be scientists and doctors, but if we can help in a small way to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer, it has to be a bonus.

“Our role of looking after the performers, crew and special guests is our way of using our event management skills to help the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.”

The audience on Thursday can expect the usual high calibre of entertainment as in previous years with established stars such as Jason Cook, Steffen Peddie, Charlie Hardwick, The Caffrey’s, Melissa Cavanagh, The Swing Bridge Singers, Chelsea Halfpenny, Paul Smith and Rachel Unthank confirming their appearance.

Julie Clay from Shiremoor, who runs The Vintage Tea Party, feels privileged to take part behind the scenes in helping to organise the event.

She added: “When I see the cathedral full of people singing, smiling and enjoying themselves, it gives a warm feeling as well as helping to raise much-needed funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.”