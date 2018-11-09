North Tyneside volunteers to join Royals at Remembrance service

Two volunteers who have helped highlight local war heroes are heading to London as part of the national Remembrance services.

Peter Bensimon, of Whitley Bay, and Carol Watson, from North Shields, are among the volunteers who have helped with the Tynemouth (then latterly Northumbria) World War One Commemoration projects.

And they will be attending The National Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Sunday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

Members of the Royal family, religious and political leaders will be joined by members of the public who have contributed to the Centenary on a national, regional and local level.

The Tynemouth/Northumbria projects were made possible by grants of £48,000 and £72,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, who were asked to nominate people to attend the service.

Peter and Carol were selected by lot from the project’s current volunteers although more than 100 local people have assisted the projects’ work over the last seven years.

The project involves one of the largest and most diverse WW1 commemorative programmes of voluntary work in the country. Its work was recognised with the grant of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2016 – the ‘MBE’ for voluntary groups.