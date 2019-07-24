North Tyneside's parks among best in the country

Coun Carl Johnson join staff, residents and volunteers for the latest round of Green Flag award winners.

Seven of the borough’s parks have made it onto this year’s list of Green Flag award winners announced by Keep Britain Tidy.

The Rising Sun Country Park, Benton Quarry Park, Marden Quarry Nature Reserve, Killingworth Lakeside Park, Wallsend Parks and Northumberland Park have again been recognised as being among the nation's finest parks and green spaces.

The Friends of Holywell Dene have also won a Green Flag Community Award for their efforts to transform, manage and maintain Holywell Dene.

Northumberland Park in North Shields Picture by Jane Coltman

Coun Carl Johnson, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Transport, said: “We are immensely proud of our award-winning green spaces in North Tyneside and I am delighted that seven of our stunning parks have been recognised once again.

“Our parks are treasured by residents and visitors and these awards are a testimony to the huge amount of hard work and dedication that our staff and our community volunteers put in to make sure the borough remains a great place to live, work and visit.

“I’d like to thank everyone who played their part.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”

North Tyneside’s parks will play host to big screen blockbusters this summer. Films will be shown on a 21sq metre screen at seven locations on August 26 and September 1.