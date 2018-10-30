Nurse recognised for her dedication

A nurse dedicating her working life to improving the lives of people with dementia has had her efforts recognised with a prestigious accolade.

Rachel Watson, a senior admiral nurse for Age UK North Tyneside, was ‘highly commended’ by judges in the Sue Pembrey Award, which recognises exemplary nurses and midwives across the country.

Rachel, from Northumberland, has spent nearly three years with Age UK North Tyneside, which helps older people make more of life and supported 560 individuals last year.

She said: “I feel very humbled to have been nominated for the Foundation of Nursing Services, Sue Pembrey Award, and to have been highly commended is amazing.”

She leads an eight-strong team within the Admiral Nurse and Dementia Service, which operates in a partnership between Dementia UK and Age UK North Tyneside.

The charity provides one-to-one support, specialist groups and activities, peer support, wellbeing centres and care at home for people living with dementia and their carers.

Judges said: “Rachel is passionate about patients and families and how she works and intervenes with families to enable a balance of care of the person with a dementia and for their nearest loved one who is often the carer.”

The Sue Pembrey Award – named after Dr Sue Pembrey, an outstanding nursing leader in the late 20th century – recognises nursing and midwifery leaders who are excellent role models, are committed to enabling care with a team who feel supported and valued.

Alma Caldwell, Chief Executive of Age UK North Tyneside said: “We are very proud of Rachel being highly commended in this prestigious award.

“She is a great ambassador and lead for our wonderful dementia team who provide valuable advice, comfort and support to people with dementia and their families from pre diagnosis, throughout their dementia journey to end of life care.”

For more information on Age UK North Tyneside and the services it offers head to www.ageuk.org.uk/northtyneside