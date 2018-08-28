Nursery expanding to second North Tyneside site

An enterprising woman has found creating new jobs to be child’s play.

Joanne Ure is expanding her Footprints Day Nursery into a second site in North Tyneside, creating more than 20 jobs in the process.

Following the success of her first nursery in North Shields town centre, which opened in 2016, the 28-year-old has now taken over the former Sure Start centre in Wallsend, thanks to help from North Tyneside Business Factory and TEDCO Business Support.

The new nursery will open in September with capacity for up to 84 children, aged from six weeks to five years.

Joanne, from Walkerville, said: “This is an exciting stage in the expansion of Footprints Nursery, but also a real positive step forward for parents in Wallsend who like me, were saddened to see the popular Sure Start centre close its doors for good.

“The prime location of the centre and its excellent reputation left a real gap in local childcare provision for parents and I’m absolutely delighted that Footprints Nursery will be able to help bridge that gap come September.

“I always had plans to open a nursery that offered a flexible offering for parents, coupled with an engaging and safe environment for children.

“Since I opened Footprints in North Shields town centre the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We are now at capacity, with a waiting list to January 2019 for places, which I see as a real endorsement from parents of our approach.”

She added: “When I heard just after Christmas that the former Sure Start centre in Wallsend was going to be available I absolutely jumped at the chance to open a second Footprints Nursery.

“The facilities are practically brand new and the purpose-built nursery has everything I need to offer the kind of setting that fits perfectly with the Footprints ethos.

“As a much bigger nursery, we will be creating over 20 jobs for skilled staff, and in the process we will also be delivering wrap-around and out-of-school care for children in the local area.

“We really do see ourselves as a nursery that goes above and beyond to better accommodate parents, and we do that through competitive daily rates and all-in fees to help better manage monthly childcare costs for parents.”

Footprints Nursery was supported by TEDCO as part of the Start and Grow programme.

North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory, the enterprise support programme designed to encourage more start-ups in the borough and support existing businesses to succeed, also helped Joanne on her business journey.

Janice Ross, business advisor, said: “Joanne has such passion for her business and has successfully grown from employing three employees to close to 25 within just two years of opening the doors of her first nursery.

“Her commitment and vision is just one part of her deep understanding of what children and parents need from a childcare setting and it’s been a pleasure for me to work with her over the past two years as she has developed her business to achieve such a positive local reputation.”