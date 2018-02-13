Nursery’s first aid work is on the mark

A Monkseaton nursery has received national recognition for going above and beyond the minimum requirements in paediatric first aid.

Children’s Choice nursery has been awarded a Millie’s Mark by the National Day Nurseries Association in collaboration with the Department for Education and Millie’s Trust.

Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who tragically died as a result of choking in a nursery in 2012. Her parents Dan and Joanne Thompson have campaigned for all staff to have paediatric first aid training and having Millie’s Mark demonstrates that nurseries have met this.

Emma Lowrey, deputy manager, said: “This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care. I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

Purnima Tanuku, chief executive of National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) added: “Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement for the nursery, it shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence.

“Becoming a Millie’s Mark’s nursery is a clear indicator for parents that this nursery has met the highest standards and gives them the reassurance that their children are safe’.