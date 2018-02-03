Official opening of endoscopy unit

North Tyneside General Hospital’s new £2.5million endoscopy unit, which gives patients access to some of the best facilities available in the NHS, has been officially opened.

It is located in purpose-designed, fully-refurbished premises that offer much more space and a much-improved environment for patients.

With separate areas for admitting and discharging patients, the unit – based where critical care was previously located – improves the privacy and dignity for those having this diagnostic test.

It was made possible due to extra space being available at North Tyneside hospital as a result of the opening of The Northumbria hospital near Cramlington in 2015.

The unit, which has the latest diagnostic technology, was officially opened by Professor Roger Barton and Dr Irving Cobden – both former staff who were instrumental in the development of the service.

Dr Tom Lee, clinical lead for endoscopy at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It has always been our intention to make best use of the space made available by the opening of The Northumbria hospital to improve facilities for our patients.

“We’re delighted that patients having planned tests are now benefitting from our new unit and we have received extremely positive feedback.”

Alan Campbell, MP for Tynemouth, attended the opening. He said: “I’m delighted to see continued investment in health services here in North Tyneside by Northumbria Healthcare.”

He added: “I’m delighted that the latest technology is available for people at their local hospital.

“Having a much-improved environment and greater privacy and dignity before and after procedures makes a huge difference, particularly for those who may be anxious about their test.”