On the QUEST for career success

Two talented engineers on North Tyneside are celebrating after gaining scholarships to help advance their careers.

Capita’s Jack Graham, 18, and Jordan Larkin, 21, have won scholarships through the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) QUEST scheme.

Their success means that Capita’s North Tyneside Partnership has held the scholarship for the last four years.

The scholarships, worth up to £1,500, are awarded to those who are committed to civil engineering and have the potential to excel. They also recognise a candidate’s leadership skills, aptitude for teamwork, ambition and initiative.

Jack has been awarded a QUEST Technician Scholarship to help his work towards becoming an ICE Technician member.

Jordan has been awarded a QUEST Technician Plus Scholarship in support of gaining Incorporated Engineer (IEng) status. She has previously been awarded a QUEST Technician Scholarship.

Capita’s North Tyneside Partnership director, Richard Carmichael, said: “This is excellent news for Jack and Jordan.

“As well as receiving financial support, this is a recognition of their abilities and potential.

“And it’s a sign of the calibre of young engineers within our Partnership that this is the fourth successive year that we have held scholarships.”

In November 2012, Capita entered into a partnership with North Tyneside Council to deliver a range of technical services, including engineering and building control.