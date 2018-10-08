On the right track for Poetry Day

Passengers were invited to leave their own mark as part of National Poetry Day.

The Tyne and Wear Metro marked the event last Thursday with a series of poetry performances across the transport system after Nexus teamed up with the Poetry Book Society.

There were pop-up poetry performances on busking pitches at city centre Metro stations in Newcastle, at Gateshead Interchange, and on board the cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service.

A dynamic range of emerging and established poets delivered performances for passengers, from spoken word poets to school children, and students from New Writing North, Apples and Snakes, The Writing Squad and local universities.

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director for Nexus, said: “It was really exciting to work with the Poetry Book Society to surprise and delight our passengers with the help of some of the exciting voices creating new verse.

“We have a proud tradition of bringing art to Metro and public transport, and that can mean performances to be experienced and shared through social media as much as visual art on the walls of stations.

“This event was step into the unknown. We had not welcomed a poet in residence onto Metro before, but it was a really great day and there were some excellent performers.”

Customers were invited to scribble their own postcard poem on the theme of “change” and share them on social media for a chance to win poetry goodies throughout the day.