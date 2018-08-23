On their barks for Dog Oscars

Dog owners and their four-legged friends are invited to take part in this year’s North Tyneside Dog Oscars.

Organised by the Friends of Wallsend Parks, with support from North Tyneside Council, the summer pageant will take place at Richardson Dees Park, on Saturday from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Judges will award prizes in several categories, such as ‘handsomest hound’, ‘waggiest tail’ and ‘looks most like owner’ as well as a special category for ‘disadvantaged dogs’ for pets that have a disability or have been re-homed.

The top three in each category will get a prize, certificate and rosette.

Owners can register their dogs on the day or in advance via Facebook or by emailing fowp@hotmail.co.uk

Entry costs £2 per category and all funds go towards The Friends of Wallsend Parks.

Coun Carole Burdis, Cabinet Member responsible for Community Engagement, said: “This is a really fun community event which has been running for a number of years and it seems to get more popular every time.

“You don’t have to be a dog owner to enjoy the occasion and the event is always a big hit with local people.”