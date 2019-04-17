On their marks for Easter 10k run

More than 2,000 runners will hit the streets in one of the UK’s most scenic road races this weekend.

The 15th North Tyneside 10k Road Race, organised by North Tyneside Council, is taking place on Easter Sunday.

And 2,200 runners have signed up for the challenge.

Starting at the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields, participants will take in the Fish Quay and Tynemouth Priory, before heading up the coast to finish at St Mary’s Lighthouse.

Runners will also pass the colourful Spanish City Funfair on the 6.2 mile route, operating on the Links until Easter Monday.

Phil Scott, head of environment, housing and leisure at North Tyneside Council, said: “The race sold out around Christmas time and I know so many people are looking forward to it.

“I think it’s great that family and friends head to the finish and that residents cheer them on along the way.”

Supported by Start Fitness, Bernicia Homes and Clearly Drinks, the race attracts club and fun runners from across the country and has a course record of 30m 26s set by Mongolian athlete Serod Batocir in 2011.

Last year’s winning times were 33m 12s (male) and 37m 12s (female).

Entrants receive an official race t-shirt, their winning time by text message, and video clips of them crossing the finishing line are available too.

North Tyneside Council will stream the start of the race live on Facebook so friends and family unable to attend can try to spot runners they know.

Entries for the 2020 race will open in the autumn.