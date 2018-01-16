Online recruitment events to learn about police roles

Northumbria Police is working alongside the College of Police and other forces to give people an insight into working for the police.

The online recruitment events include information on applying to work for the police, the types of roles available and the opportunity for online chat so people can get answers to their questions. Northumbria Police has also shared videos of current police officers talking about their careers and roles at the Force.

The aim of the event is to showcase jobs, vacancies and volunteer opportunities, as well as professional development opportunities within the police.

Anyone interested in joining the event will need to register at tinyurl.com/ydh7fjbl

For people interested in applying to work for Northumbria Police, representatives will be online at the following times: Tuesday, January 23 – 5pm to 7pm; Friday, January 26 – 7.30am to 10am and 5pm to 7pm; Tuesday, January 30 – 5pm to 7pm; Thursday, February 1 – 7.30am to 10am; Tuesday, February 6 – 5pm to 7pm.

Ellen Glynn, recruitment and resourcing analyst at Northumbria Police, said: “This event is a great opportunity for people who are interested in joining the police for the first time whether considering a career as an officer or police staff or volunteering with us. We have got lots of resources that people can download from our part of the website that will be really useful for those wanting to apply to Northumbria Police.

“We are going to be online answering questions and talking to people about applying to join us. There are so many great opportunities at Northumbria Police.”