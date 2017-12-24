Open air Nativity in North Shields is a big hit

Youngsters took to the streets to perform a special Nativity.

Children from St Cuthbert Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School, Christchurch Primary School and Cedarwood Nursery – all in North Shields – were involved in the showcase.

They took on the Nativity roles to perform to family, friends and residents in Meadowell.

The Cedarwood Trust Nativity had the extra special feature of being performed in the open-air ampitheatre in Waterville Road, on the estate.

Phil McGrath, chief executive, of Cedarwood Trust, said: “This is a great event that really brings together the young people from all across our community and helps us to remember the true meaning of Christmas.”