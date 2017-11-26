Operatic society on song to help charity

An operatic society has helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

During the recent staging of Oliver! at Playhouse Whitley Bay, officials from Whitley Bay Operatic Society collected money for Action for Children.

The charity began its life in Dickensian London instigated by a Methodist Minister, Thomas Bowman Stephenson, who was moved by the fate of street children.

Action for Children helps disadvantaged children across the UK. It helps children through fostering or adoption and intervenes early to stop neglect and abuse. It also influences policy and advocates for change.

The total amount raised for the charity during show week was £678.88. Society co-chairmen Chantal Riley and Katie Mason were delighted to present a cheque to Liam Day, from the Action for Children charity.

Whitley Bay Operatic Society will be staging its next production, 9 to 5 The Musical at Playhouse Whitley Bay from April 18 to 21, 2018. Tickets are on sale now.