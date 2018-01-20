Oxbridge beckons academy students

Two North Tyneside students have been offered places to study at Oxbridge.

Anna Jones is hoping to take up a place to read French and German at Oxford University, while Niamh Waters plans to read English literature at Cambridge.

Both girls are in Year 13 at St Thomas More RC Academy in North Shields,

Niamh said: “Getting an offer from Cambridge for English literature was a big surprise. Although it was hard work applying early, submitting essays, sitting an admissions test and doing an interview, it has been worth it to

get to this stage.

“Also, the fact that I am one of the first people in my family to go to university makes the offer even more rewarding. I couldn’t be happier.”

Anna said: “I’m so excited but shocked to have received an offer. The application process was a very long-winded and quite stressful but I’m glad that it was all worth it in the end, especially since the offer is from the college that my grandad also studied at. I now feel much more motivated to work hard since I do need to get the grades.”

Head of sixth form Mrs Hallam said: “We are immensely proud of Anna and Niamh and are delighted that their ability and talent have been recognised by such prestigious universities.”

A total of 119 St Thomas More students have successfully applied to university, with the remaining students well on their way with applications to apprenticeships and employment.

Many have already started to receive offers.