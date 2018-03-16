P&G raises £7,600 for cancer hospice

Representatives from Proctor & Gamble (P&G) have handed over a £7,600 cheque to the Marie Curie Cancer Care Hospice as a result of their fund-raising activities.

Staff at the P&G EMEA Service Centre in Cobalt Business Park raised over £15,000 between July and December - split between two charities - through product sales, a silent auction and other activities.

Rachael Cass from the P&G Community Matters team said: “We are really delighted to be a supporter of Marie Curie.”

The Marie Curie Cancer Care Hospice provides end of life care to terminally ill patients – each patient has a room that opens onto the main garden which provides an outside space where they can be safe and close to the nursing staff if needed. The Day Care Centre also has an enclosed garden where, in the summer, the day care patients, staff and volunteers can eat their lunch.

Katie Searles, Marie Curie Senior Partnership Manager, North of England, said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome Procter and Gamble into the Marie Curie Hospice Newcastle. They brighten up our hospice at Christmas-time with decorations and regularly help our wonderful volunteer gardeners but they also raise incredible amounts of money. Today Marie Curie received a further £7,600 from P&G and we could not be more grateful. Thank you for your amazing support!”

Rachael added: “The work that Marie Curie do in supporting their patients as well as to the family and friends is fantastic. We are proud to help out such a brilliant charity. Thanks to all of the P&G employees who helped raise the money!”