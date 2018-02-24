P&G staff lend a hand at foodbank

Volunteers from Procter and Gamble (P&G) have been helping out at a Whitley Bay foodbank to process and sort donations.

Eight volunteers from the Global Consumer Relations department, based at P&G’s offices in Cobalt Business Park, North Tyneside, recently helped out at The Bay Foodbank.

They sorted food donations into categories and expiry dates before filling the foodbank’s shelves as part of their team-building event.

The volunteers also filled bags and boxes with food donations ready for delivery to those in need, picking out items to create meals – for example, finding pasta then looking for a good accompaniment such as meatballs and bolognese sauce.

The Bay Foodbank was formed in February 2012 and since then the foodbank has expanded and grown extensively, providing emergency food parcels for people who find themselves in a situation where they are unable, for that week, to afford food for themselves or their family.

Clare Whittaker, one of the P&G team, said: “The trip to the foodbank was brilliant.

“It was humbling to see and hear about the difficult situations that people can suddenly find themselves in, but also wonderful to see the great work all the volunteers at the foodbank do and the generosity of people providing the many donations.”

The work was part of P&G’s Community Matters Programme which as part of its work contributes employee volunteers’ assistance to help local community projects.