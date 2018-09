Two enterprising youngsters baked up some goodies to help charity.

Izzy Rowe and her friend Lucy Bell, both of Monkseaton, held a cake sale to raise money in aid of Leukaemia Research.

The two friends chose the charity as both families have been affected by leukaemia.

Over the course of their sale, they managed to raise £130.50.

The families have thanked everyone who stopped to buy cakes, including one local bus driver who stopped twice to buy cakes for himself and his passengers.