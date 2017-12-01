Panto stars make a surprise visit to Whitley Bay pupils

Pantomime stars helped schoolchildren get festivities underway with a surprise visit.

Characters from Playhouse Whitley Bay panto Cinderella dropped in to Marine Park First School, in Whitley Bay, to give children a special preview.

Jessica Pease, who plays Cinderella in the pantomime at Playhouse Whitley Bay, meets some of the pupils at Marine Park First School.

Jessica Pease (Cinderella), Ben Hanson (Dandini), and Double Trouble spent time with the youngsters ahead of the show opening on Saturday.

Gary Telfer, managing director of Blue Genie Entertainment, who produce the pantomime, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the local community, especially Marine Park First School who have supported our pantomime over the years.”

Marine Park First School is in full seasonal swing ahead of its jam-packed Christmas Market on Thursday, December 7.

More than 20 stalls from local businesses will be at the school’s Christmas Market, which is open to the whole community.

From 6.30pm to 8.30pm there will also be a Santa’s Grotto and entertainment from the school choir.

There will even be a cinema and disco for children while parents shop. Stalls will be selling gifts, books, jewellery, clothes, Christmas decorations, prints and bags plus a raffle.

Stephen Easton, headteacher, said: “The pupils were so excited to meet the stars from Cinderella and had a great time watching a sneak preview of the show. Everyone going to see the pantomime at the PLAYHOUSE is in for a real treat.”

“It really kick-started the excitement and next week will be full of festive activity with pupils performing their Christmas shows and our popular Christmas Market, which opens its doors to the public next Thursday.

“Last year we received £2,737 which was turned into £3,737 thanks to match funding.

“This year is set to be even bigger and better so we hope to raise even more money to fund special activities and resources for the pupils.”

Tickets for the Christmas Market at Marine Park cost £2 per person (£2.50 on the door and children go free) and include a free glass of mulled wine (or alternative) and mince pie.

To book tickets for Cinderella visit www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk or call 0844 248 1588