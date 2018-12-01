Panto stars to help raise funds for charity

Pantomime stars will be helping to raise money for charity this Christmas.

Blue Genie Entertainment and the Playhouse Whitley Bay are supporting the Wallsend-based charity LD North East during this year’s performance of Peter Pan.

The show, which runs from December 1 to January 5, stars Blue boyband member Antony Costa and Playhouse favourite comedian Steve Walls.

Blue Genie Entertainment managing director Gary Telfer said: “It was a really hard decision. We had hundreds of charities come forward, all of them worthy of our support.

“However, LD North East really stood out to us as a local charity that we could support and make a difference.

“I would like to thank all of the other charitable organisations who applied this year, and please do so again next year.”

LD North East provides support to people of all ages with learning disabilities in North Tyneside.

It works hard to widen the social circles of people and families living with learning difficulties and has been providing dedicated, personalised support to the learning disability community in North Tyneside since 1993.

Fundraising and events lead Lisa Wild said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the chosen charity for this year’s pantomime and we want to say a big thank you to Blue Genie Entertainment and The Playhouse Whitley Bay for choosing us.

“Funds raised by the pantomime will make a huge difference to us and we’re so excited to be involved.”

Last year Blue Genie Entertainment and the Playhouse raised more than £6,000 for the Blyth based charity Darcy’s Dream.

This year there will be two special performances on December 8 and 9, at 4.30pm, when children can have their photos taken on stage with Peter Pan and Smee for a small charitable donation.

Peter Pan tickets can be purchased at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk