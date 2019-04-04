PARKING: Legalities take time

I am writing in response to the letter from A Potts concerning the police parking bay in Park View, (News Guardian, March 28).

When the police station was closed in Laburnum Avenue a couple of years ago and the office relocated to opposite St Paul’s Church, Northumbria Police asked for a parking bay for a police vehicle.

To try to help short-term shoppers and not use any of the bays outside the shopping mall, this was placed on the south side of Park View, at the end of the loading bay.

It became evident quickly that this was causing an obstruction, particularly when buses were trying to pass.

Whitley Bay councillors lobbied to have this moved. However, this takes time as there has to be consultation with the police, the bus companies, as the proposal was to move it into part of the bus stop, and importantly with local people.

There also has to be publication of a Variation Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act, which all takes time, to give people time to place their objections.

Fortunately, everyone agreed that it was a good thing to do and the bay was relocated about a month ago.

The traffic flow is infinitely better, despite the number of cars passing through this heavy interchange.

If residents have any matters of concern, we are in the library most Saturday mornings, and the third Saturday are out in the streets, but always feel free to contact me or my colleagues by email or phone.

All contact details are on North Tyneside Council’s website and it is always good to hear from residents.

Coun John O’Shea

Whitley Bay Ward