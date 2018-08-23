Party to celebrate 125 years of tennis club

Cullercoats Tennis Club is holding a grand garden party on Saturday, September 1, to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

All present and former members of the club in Beverley Gardens are invited to go along to a fun family event from 3pm.

There will be tennis games, both on and off-court, for all ages, and people are encouraged to take their own food for a barbecue and contribution for a pooled tea.

The club was founded in 1893, the year after residents of Beverley Terrace had approached the Duke of Northumberland to use land behind their homes, and opposite St George’s Church, to form a tennis court and croquet lawn.

From small beginnings, the club has grown to have three flood-lit artificial grass courts and a refurbished clubhouse, with nearly 300 members.