Passionate campaigner passes away

A prominent local campaigner for women’s and disabled rights and environmental causes has died, aged 74.

Ann Torode, from Whitley Bay, was born in London but moved to North Tyneside in 1973.

She was a founder member of the Coast Women’s Group and helped set up the local Women’s Aid refuge and the Tyneside Rape Crisis Centre in the late 1970s and early 1980s

She was part of the editorial collective on Scarlet Women, a socialist-feminist publication produced from North Shields 1976-81, and was a key contributor to the Community Development Project report: Women’s Work in North Shields based on interviews with women living in and around the Meadow Well estate in the 1970s.

Ann had cerebral palsy and had an accident in 1994 which reduced her mobility. She became more involved with disability politics then, organising a conference on pre-natal genetic testing and associated issues.

Ann will be remembered as a passionate, articulate and forthright critic of discrimination and oppression wherever she saw it. But she was not always serious – she had a lively sense of humour, loved dancing and wrote poetry as well. She will be missed.