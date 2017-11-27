PAVEMENTS: Investment was rejected

There have been a number of letters complaining about the state of roads and pavements, most recently from Mr Fenwick, (News Guardian, November 2).

As a ward councillor, I hear often from residents with the same concern, and report problems myself.

Council spending on repairs is simply inadequate and there is a huge backlog of work.

When the budget was discussed in the spring, Conservative councillors proposed that spending on repairs and resurfacing should be increased by £3.8m, but the Mayor and Labour councillors turned this down.

We showed how the work could be properly funded, and there would even have been lower council tax bills.

It wasn’t chosen as a priority and residents across the borough are suffering in consequence.

Judith Wallace

Councillor, St Mary’s Ward,

Leader of the Conservative Group, North Tyneside Council