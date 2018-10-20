PAVEMENTS: Outings are no pleasure

I read Maurice Hardaker’s letter regarding the state of pavements in Whitley Bay (News Guardian, September 27), and agree with him completely.

I have recently had to use a mobility scooter, but only in the locality close to my home.

However, these trips out are not a pleasure due to the poor state of many of the pavements, the irregularity of which make my journey most uncomfortable.

In addition, not all street corners have dropped kerbs. This means that to cross the road one sometimes has to drive some distance searching for a house which has had a dropped kerb to allow access for car parking purposes.

Name and address supplied