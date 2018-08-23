PAVEMENTS: Tackle the root cause

Whilst I fully agree with Peter Moncrieff regarding his plea for the council to repair pavements (News Guardian, August 9), I have to ask, what is the point of spending money on repairs when the major cause of cracked slabs is the parking of vehicles on pavements designed for pedestrians?

Our paths have become an unsightly disgrace, but until this anti-social practice is stopped, or the weight-bearing load of slabs is increased, then replacing cracked slabs will be a waste of both time and money.

Norman Hewitt

Cullercoats