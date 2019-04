A couple of years ago in my street a section of the broken paving stones was replaced with new ones.

A couple of days later, they too were cracked by a heavy vehicle parking on them.

This hardly seems value for money and a similar result can be seen on other repaired pavements.

Permeable paving has the advantage that rainwater soaks naturally into the subsoil, reducing the risk of flooding, as well as of water shortages in heavily built-up areas.

Carol Hawkins

North Shields