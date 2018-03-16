Paying the price for fly-tipping

A woman has been ordered to pay more than £500 after fly-tipping in North Tyneside.

Donna Thompson, 46, of Tennyson Avenue, North Shields, has to pay a total of £541.50 in fines and costs for dumping a sofa in a back lane.

She admitted the offence after North Tyneside Council’s community protection team uncovered her address on other rubbish dumped nearby.

But after she failed to pay a £50 fixed penalty notice she was issued with at the time, the council took legal action and the case went to court.

Richie Mitchell, manager of the council’s community protection team, said: “This conviction reminds people that we take issues like this extremely seriously and we will take positive action against those who blight our neighbourhoods. Residents shouldn’t have to put up with fly-tipping in their own communities and we would encourage those who witness these incidents to contact us and help us to put a stop to it.

“We would also urge anyone with large items of furniture to arrange a bulky waste collection, either through the council or use a licensed waste contractor.”

To report fly-tipping or to arrange a collection, visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0345 2000101.