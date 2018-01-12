PCs turn Santa to help young girl

Wallsend police officers have been praised for a fantastic show of generosity over the festive period.

The efforts of neighbourhood officers PC John Tierney and PC Neil Cowen were highlighted by Northumbria Police on social media.

After a chat with the force’s safeguarding department, they were told a 12-year-old who had been taken into care the week before Christmas was unlikely to receive any presents as she was not with a foster family.

The officers immediately attended Silverlink Retail Park and were generously donated gifts by Boots, New Look, M&S, H&M, River Island and Argos.

They got to work wrapping and made sure the youngster had something to open up on Christmas morning. Some shop workers even bought items themselves and donated them to the officers for the girl.

In total, the officers received a staggering £250 worth of Christmas gifts and went a little way in making the girl’s Christmas a little bit more special.

‘A big thank you to all the stores who donated gifts and a big shout out to PCs Tierney and Cowen who truly embraced the spirit of Christmas,’ posted Northumbria Police on Facebook.