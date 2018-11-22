Pedal power in aid of Olly

Police officers in North Tyneside are gearing up to host a static bike ride this weekend to raise money for a teenager in his fight against cancer.

On Saturday at 11am, officers from the Whitley Bay Neighbourhood Policing Team will start their challenge. They will aim to keep two static bikes spinning for a full 24 hours in the town centre.

Olly Liddle pictured when he was younger playing for Rockcliff Rugby Club.

The Big Police Pedal Push will see participants rack up around 600 miles as they cycle the distance between Rockcliff Rugby Club and Twickenham Stadium.

Officers will take turns to cycle in aid of local lad Olly Liddle, who sadly lost his mother, Kerrie, to cancer when he was just seven before recently being diagnosed with the disease himself.

The 13-year-old has recently had his lower right leg removed as part of ongoing treatment.

Rock4Olly was established by the rugby club – which he had represented since the age of six – to help raise money and awareness in his brave fight against cancer.

Olly Liddle pictured in hospital with one of his best friends, who plays for Rockcliff Rugby Club.

Just like his dad, Steve, and his brother, Max, Olly sported the club’s team colours from a young age.

The event will see neighbourhood officers joined by other guest police riders from across the force, as well as rugby players and some of Olly’s team mates.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Guy Morgan, of Northumbria Police, said: “This event is a great way to raise awareness and money for an amazing local cause.

“We’re very proud to be supporting Rock4Olly and would love to have members of the local community along to cheer us on.

“The team is certainly up for the challenge and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Olly is currently undergoing treatment at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle.

Members of the public are invited to come along and show their support during the day at Park View Shopping Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

And when the centre is closed, the pedalling will carry on into the night at Whitley Bay police station.

Martin Train, U14s coach at Rockcliff Rugby Club, said: “When we first heard of Olly’s diagnosis, the coaches and his team mates were totally shocked, but inspired to help.

“We have been overwhelmed by the way the club, the rugby family and the wider community have rallied around Olly’s cause.

“The challenge that the local police is taking on is absolutely amazing and many Rock4Olly supporters will be going along to cheer them on.”

If you would like to donate some money to Rock4Olly ahead of the event, go to www.goldengiving.com/w/rock4olly