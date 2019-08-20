A boat load of Greggs ordered for luxury liner

Captain Johannes Tysse orders boat load of Greggs food.

The Captain of Azamara Journey made an unusual order in the form of a special delivery from Greggs after docking at the Port of Tyne on Monday.

A typical cruise will require as much as 60 tonnes of food-stuffs, including the finest wine, oysters, caviar and kobe beef.

But crew on the 181m long cruise ship felt it was missing some vital ingredients – Greggs Sausage Rolls, Vegan Sausage Rolls and North East favourite, Stottie Cake.

Greggs were initially contacted by the ship’s Cruise Director, Lee Hetherington, from Heworth, who ensured that Captain Johannes Tysse took the opportunity to order a boat load for the ship’s 700 passengers visiting as part of a ten-day culinary and cultural tour of Northern Europe.

The team at a local Greggs shop on Newcastle’s Grainger Street were on hand in the early hours to prepare for the morning delivery which was delivered directly on to the cruise ship by Greggs employees in partnership with the Port of Tyne.

Norwegian Captain Johannes Tysse, of Azamara, said: “On our cruise of Northern Europe passengers will enjoy amazing dining experiences including visits to Bruges and Amsterdam.

“Our UK crew told us that a visit to Newcastle wouldn’t be complete without a taste of Greggs as a culinary ‘must-try’, and that for European travellers it joins the echelons of British food icons alongside Fish & Chips, Afternoon Tea and the Sunday Roast. We were all very impressed and even got a cheer.”

Fiona Mills, Brand Communications Manager for Greggs, said: “It’s no surprise that this is the first time we’ve had a delivery request from a luxury cruise ship, we’re delighted to welcome Azamara to the North East and hopefully we’ve got a few new fans based on the amazing feedback we’ve had from passengers.”

Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer Port of Tyne, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Azamara Cruises as we celebrate 20 years of cruising from the Port of Tyne.

“When we heard about a special order from Greggs we were only too happy to help, after all only the best is good enough for the Captain’s table.”